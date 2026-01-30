Is Arijit Singh planning to join politics after retirement from playback singing? Here's what we know
Arijit Singh, the voice behind some of Bollywood’s most timeless hits, could soon make his mark in an entirely new field. Take a look
Arijit Singh left fans stunned last week when he announced his sudden retirement from playback singing. The singer, whose voice has defined an entire era of Bollywood music, shared on January 27, 2026, “I am calling it off, it was a wonderful journey,” confirming he would no longer be taking up new assignments as a playback singer.
While the announcement left millions emotional, new reports suggest that Arijit may be stepping away from music for another reason.
Arijit Singh’s political turn
According to an NDTV report, Arijit Singh is considering launching his own political party and may eventually contest elections. However, sources told the channel that the launch will not be immediate and is unlikely to coincide with the 2026 Bengal Assembly Elections.
Bengali film industry insiders have hinted that Arijit could first contest at the grassroots level before expanding his political presence. The report further added that his team has already begun early groundwork for this possible foray. People close to the singer claim that he has already initiated the process of transitioning his career toward the political arena.
The end of a musical era
Despite being one of India’s highest-paid singers, Arijit has long maintained a simple lifestyle in his hometown of Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal. Known for his quiet demeanour and limited public appearances, he has often been described as deeply connected to his roots.
Arijit’s retirement announcement has brought mixed emotions among fans and industry colleagues. In his statement, the singer clarified that he would finish his pending projects but would now focus on Indian classical music and independent gigs.
The decision reflects the sentiments Arijit has expressed in past interviews — about creative burnout and his discomfort with the commercial pressures of Bollywood playback singing. Over the years, he has given voice to some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage.
He was last heard in Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2 and was also set to feature in Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming O Romeo.
