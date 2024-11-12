'Wrap November up like NOW': Benny Blanco making PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive list has the internet erupting in memes

Benny Blanco is definitely going places! The singer, who has majorly been in the news this year owing to his strong and quirky romance with girlfriend Selena Gomez, may just be ending 2024 super strong. The record producer and songwriter is very much in the running to potentially lift the coveted title for 2024's Sexiest Man Alive. Even if you are among those who hate the vanity that such titles come with, you can't really help but deny that the string of faces which have been honoured with it in years past have been absolute dreamboats. The last three lucky men to snag the title for instance, have been Patrick Dempsey in 2023, Chris Evans in 2022 and Paul Rudd in 2021. So while we await for Stephen Colbert to announce the actual winner's name, here's taking a look at what the internet's take is, on Benny having a fair and square chance at becoming 2024's Sexiest Man Alive. The thought of Benny Blanco being crowned 2024's Sexiest Man Alive has the internet going through a meme-coded meltdown

Hint: It's meltdown time.

And when we say meltdown, we are not exaggerating. Though Benny has not yet been officially handed the title, seeing him score a spread in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive magazine issue was enough in itself to send the internet into overdrive. One meme-fied X post lead to another and what we have now, is a flood of memes addressing Benny's nomination as a bona fide victory. People just don't agree. And they're being hilarious about it.

Not just this, so many are comparing Benny's projected cinching of the title to the same kind of status-quo shaking impact Donald Trump beating Kamala Harris to the White House had, earlier this month as the United States' presidential elections came to a close. More relevant to pop culture, Ariana Grande's Grammys snub is another degree of internet devastation that is being quoted.

Now just imagine if Benny actually wins it!

On a separate note, who do you think should be crowned the Sexiest Man Alive for 2024?