Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Wrap November up like NOW': Benny Blanco making PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive list has the internet erupting in memes

ByAalokitaa Basu
Nov 12, 2024 01:22 PM IST

Hold up, wait a minute, its a trap! Benny Blanco hasn't yet cinched the Sexiest Man Alive title for 2024, but the internet can't digest him being a contender

Benny Blanco is definitely going places! The singer, who has majorly been in the news this year owing to his strong and quirky romance with girlfriend Selena Gomez, may just be ending 2024 super strong. The record producer and songwriter is very much in the running to potentially lift the coveted title for 2024's Sexiest Man Alive. Even if you are among those who hate the vanity that such titles come with, you can't really help but deny that the string of faces which have been honoured with it in years past have been absolute dreamboats. The last three lucky men to snag the title for instance, have been Patrick Dempsey in 2023, Chris Evans in 2022 and Paul Rudd in 2021. So while we await for Stephen Colbert to announce the actual winner's name, here's taking a look at what the internet's take is, on Benny having a fair and square chance at becoming 2024's Sexiest Man Alive.

The thought of Benny Blanco being crowned 2024's Sexiest Man Alive has the internet going through a meme-coded meltdown
The thought of Benny Blanco being crowned 2024's Sexiest Man Alive has the internet going through a meme-coded meltdown

Hint: It's meltdown time.

And when we say meltdown, we are not exaggerating. Though Benny has not yet been officially handed the title, seeing him score a spread in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive magazine issue was enough in itself to send the internet into overdrive. One meme-fied X post lead to another and what we have now, is a flood of memes addressing Benny's nomination as a bona fide victory. People just don't agree. And they're being hilarious about it.

Not just this, so many are comparing Benny's projected cinching of the title to the same kind of status-quo shaking impact Donald Trump beating Kamala Harris to the White House had, earlier this month as the United States' presidential elections came to a close. More relevant to pop culture, Ariana Grande's Grammys snub is another degree of internet devastation that is being quoted.

Now just imagine if Benny actually wins it!

On a separate note, who do you think should be crowned the Sexiest Man Alive for 2024?

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //