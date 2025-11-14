Is Rukmini Vasanth still scared of sea? Actor shares her fondest childhood memory

For Kantara actor Rukmini Vasanth, one such memory takes her back to a trip with her sister, a day that involved the sea, comfort food and a little scare that sent her climbing up a tree.

On Children’s Day, stars are celebrating the carefree spirit of their growing-up years, flipping through old albums and reliving memories that shaped their earliest adventures.

Sharing the story behind the photo, Rukmini tells us, “That’s me, when I was about 6. My parents sent me and my little sister on a trip to our aunt’s place. The memory behind it is, that after we’d finished swimming in the sea, we had eaten so much lemon rice and curd rice.”

But the serene day took a turn. “I remember distinctly on that day that I stepped on something slippery in the water and was so terrified that I refused to go back in; maybe that’s why I’d abandoned the water and clambered up the tree in this picture,” she laughs.

For Rukmini, Children’s Day is about celebrating those small, vivid moments with her family, cousin and friends.