Rukmini Vasanth warns against fraudster impersonating her, says action to be taken: ‘This number does not belong to me’

Kantara Chapter 1 actor Rukmini Vasanth took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to warn people against a fraudster impersonating her. Posting a phone number on her social media and tagging the Bengaluru police, the actor asked people to be wary of the person, asking them not to respond to their messages. Here’s what happened. Rukmini Vasanth posted the phone number of the fraudster claiming to be her.

Rukmini Vasanth warns against fraudster

Rukmini began her note by posting a number and stating that she had been made aware that the person using it was pretending to be her. She wrote, “Important Alert & Awareness Message. It has come to my attention that an individual using the number 9445893273 is impersonating me and reaching out to various people under false pretenses.”

She added that action will be taken against the individual, writing, “I want to clarify that this number does not belong to me, and any messages or calls from it are completely fake. Please do not respond or engage with such messages. This act of impersonation falls under cybercrime and appropriate action is being taken against those involved in such fraudulent and misleading activities.”

Bengaluru police warns people against fraudster

Rukmini asked people to reach out to her or her team directly, if needed. In response to her post, the Bengaluru City Police also warned people against the fraudster. They also asked her to report the matter to the police, writing, “These are fraudsters calls, message, Please dont share any information to them. Request you to report the matter at your nearest police station for necessary action. (sic)”

Recent work

Rukmini had a busy 2025, starring in the Tamil films Ace and Madharaasi. Most recently, she starred in the Kannada hit Kantara Chapter 1, which is the highest-grossing film in the language. She will soon star in the Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Prashanth Neel’s Telugu film with Jr NTR.