‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ actor Adnan Khan, says work is never a reason to skip Ramadan fasts

ByS Farah Rizvi
Mar 09, 2025 12:27 PM IST

For actor Adnan Khan, Ramadan is the season to bond over group iftars

It might be the season of fasting, but for actor Adnan Khan, it is also the season to bond over group iftars. Ask about whether he has plans for grand iftars this Ramadan and Adnan shares, “Usually, I love to host friends for iftar, but I’m busy shooting fthis year. So, this time it’s the other way around, where I’m getting invited by friends to their iftars.”

Actor Adnan Khan,
Actor Adnan Khan,

His roza might look different now, but it still holds a special place in his heart. Adnan reminisces, “When I was a teenager living in Dubai, my father would come back home from work early. My brother and I used to wait the whole day for that time of bonding.”

Now, keeping up with fasting amid a busy shoot schedule can be tough, but the 36-year-old insists that work can never be a reason to skip Ramadan fasts. “Hunger is never an issue for me — it’s not just about refraining from food and water. The psychological aspect and keeping one’s heart pure is more challenging for a rozedar,” he shares, adding, “I manage fasting because I believe the moment you set an intention for something, and it becomes possible.”

While iftari can be a grand affair for most, Adnan prefers to keep it simple when he’s shooting, rather than loading up on festive delicacies: “My iftari is easy to acquire anywhere in the world. Currently, I am shooting for Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki at a studio and that has a decent canteen, I can easily get an omelette or sandwich there, so that’s what my iftar consists as of now."

