It’s a blessing to have people around who love my work, says the Sam Bahadur actor Aanjjan Srivastav

Actor Aanjjan Srivastav says its peoples’ love for him that is not allowing the Sam Bahadur (2023) actor to slow down. Actor Aanjjan Srivastav

“It’s a blessing that I have such people around me — be it makers or those who love my work and want me to be seen. Today, if I’m able to cope with the work pressure it’s because of my daughter (Ranjana Aanjjan) who is a popular theatre artiste and my wife that I can take up projects, travel and attend shows,” says Srivastav on his recent visit to Lucknow.

For the veteran actor, who has been part of Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey (2021) it was his association with the makers and the story that got him back to TV with the second season. “Television is a demanding medium, but the way the makers decided to rework on the story and bring second season of the cult show I thought kar lete hai... Director Aatish Kapadia did reshape the show as he promises. He just told me can’t think of this series without the original couple for the titular show.”

Srivastav (76) wishes his cult show to be re-released on any streaming platform.

“It’s unbelievable that even after 35 years Wagle Ki Duniya (1988) has a tremendous recall value. It’s incredible to see how the show is being re-watched on YouTube. I feel the story that was written years ago by legendary RK Laxman fits the bill even today. It will be a dream to see a Sangam of olden days on a new medium,”

The veteran actor who was in Lucknow for the International Children’s Film Festival, presented by City Montessori School, has recently wrapped up the shoot of his first Telugu film. “Regional cinema is big market now, when I got this offer, I was like chalo yeh bhi explore kar lete hai. The team made me speak Telugu — professionally maza aya. I will soon be shooting for an OTT show. Besides, my plays like Shatranj Ke Mohre keeps me busy,” concludes Srivastav.