    It's a boy for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, check out the couple's cute announcement!

    Actor Parineeti Chopra and husband, actor Raghav Chadha have finally welcomed the newest member of their family.

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 4:37 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    It’s a boy for actor Parineeti Chopra and husband, politician Raghav Chadha!

    Parineeti and Raghav
    Parineeti and Raghav

    The good news was announced on Sunday afternoon by the couple in a joint Instagram post, “He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller...” they wrote.

    “First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav”, they signed off their note.

    Wishes started pouring in the minute they shared the happy news. While Ananya Panday shared multiple heart emojis, Harleen Sethi wrote, “Awww.. Congratulations”. Kriti Sanon commented, “Congratulations” followed by heart emojis.

    The couple, who had tied the knot in 2023, had announced their pregnancy in August earlier this year, when they shared a picture of small feet and wrote “Our little universe… on it's way”.

