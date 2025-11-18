Jaat singer Amrit Maan roots for Punjabi indie songs being part of Bollywood, but hopes films don’t get over crowded

Punjabi singer Amrit Maan has sung for Punjabi music industry and recently also sang the title track of the Hindi film Jaat. While the singer is all for using Punjabi independent music being part of Bollywood, he is of the opinion that the correct presentation is important for the song to be effective. Amrit Maan strongly feels about Punjabi indie music being part of Bollywood films.

Giving the example of the song Arjan Vailley from the film Animal,(sung by Bhupinder Babbal) that became a chartbuster, Amrit says, “Jaise Arjan vailley aaya tha abhi, it was a huge hit but uski reach aur bhi badi hui with good presentation . The team of Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made it better and served as a runway for flight to take off. Aise hi Punjabi songs mein wo capability hai, wo rawness hai ke jab jab it is presented as per need of the film. It will do wonders.”

However, Amrit who recently released his track Feels, worries about Bollywood films getting over crowded with Punjabi films which might feel forced.

“Abhi maine Jaat ka gaana gaya Sunny (Deol) paaji ke saath and they gave the song as per the requirement but at the same time I don’t want that Punjabi songs get overcrowded in Hindi films , it should come as per the need of the film. Arjan Valley was the need of the film,” says the singer, who has also been part of popular songs like Born To Shine, Bambiha Bole amongst others.

The singer is confident as he says, “If you keep the Punjabi track as per the need of the film, it will always be a hit.”