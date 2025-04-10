Jaat Twitter Reviews: Sunny Deol delivers goosebumps once again; netizens call his action film ‘total paisa vasool’

Actor Sunny Deol has dabbled in several genres in his magnificent career as a movie star. But if there is one thing that fans can’t get enough of is Sunny paaji in action films. When we witnessed him lift a hand-pump with his ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), it left many with goosebumps. 22 years later in 2023 when he and Ameesha Patel returned to theatres with Gadar 2, they broke the box office. So when Sunny paaji announced his new film Jaat, where he fights brutal villain Randeep Hooda as a vigilante, fans knew they were in for a treat. Well, the Gopichand Malineni directorial released in cinema halls today and early reviews suggest that Sunny has surpassed all expectations. Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in Jaat

Gushing over Sunny Deol’s action hero avatar and his massy actioner, one social media user wrote, “Bullet rides, heavy gym scenes, and fearless confrontations. That’s the vibe of JAAT — and we’re living for it! The lead actor’s entry gave literal goosebumps. Background score? Desi dhols with a gangster twist. #JaatReview — a total paisa vasool experience,” whereas another Twitter review of Jaat read: “Actors can make money from their fake marketing PR’s but in real no bollywood actor will never ever come close to this organic star called #SunnyDeol hatsoff paji. You were born to act. #Jaat #JaatReview is a roller coster ride from start to finish. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

A fan shared, “New generation could get surprise seeing such loud whistles & clappings on the entry of superstar #SunnyDeol in #Jaat ,wonderful atmosphere 💥👍 Superlative mass actions, fantastic performances by Sunny sir & #RandeepHooda makes it a Masaledar watch. ⭐⭐⭐✨ (3.5/5) #JaatReview,” whereas another internet user’s review read, “One word review #Jaat superb 👌Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Maza aagaya paisa wasool. Ab #SunnyDeol is back🔥Full family entertainer hai. #JaatReview blockbuster #Sorrybol dialogue 🔥🔥.”

The verdict is clear — Sunny Deol has not only delivered goosebumps again, but also another possible blockbuster hit.