Jacob Elordi is feeling the nostalgia while filming for Euphoria season 3: 'It was like stepping into a time capsule'

The first season of HBO's superhit teen drama, Euphoria, dropped back in 2019. Jacob Elordi, who plays the sulking but sultry and deeply problematic Nate Jacobs on the show, was just about 21. Now with Euphoria, creator Sam Levinson, established well and good that he likes take his own sweet time. The second season of the series dropped in January 2022, the timeline understandably delayed due the COVID-19 pandemic. If anyone thought THAT was quite the wait, this is just a gentle reminder, that the much-awaited third season of the show, has only just begun its filming. And with many from the cast's careers having significantly taken off since then — read Jacob and Sydney Sweeney (who plays the troubled but well-meaning Cassie Howards) — this definitely feels like a moment in time. Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demi as Nate Jacobs and Maddy Perez in Euphoria(Photos: Pinterest)

While fans of the show are of course feeling the pinch of the time passed, since the first two season of the series premiered, just know that it's no different for the faces that hit it home for it in the first place. Jacob, aka, Nate, in a recent interview opened up about how returning to the sets of Euphoria, was actually quite a surreal experience. He said, "I just shot my first days of that this week. It was...(smiles) it was incredible. I mean you also have to understand, this is...we grew up from you know, late teens into adults on that show. So it's just like, it was beautiful. It was really touching to go back and step into an environment, like it was like stepping into a time capsule, like nothing had changed, you know?".

Speaking of the show itself, there's a lot of emotionally charged drama one can expect with season 3. A recent BTS video leaked from the sets, showed Sydney dressed to the nines as a bride, walking down the aisle. Quite meta, considering she just called off her engagement, shortly before breaking up with long-time partner Jonathan Davino.

Are you too waiting with baited breath for the third season to drop? Because we sure can't!