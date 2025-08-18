Janhvi Kapoor hits back at trolls after being slammed for viral Dahi Handi video: ‘Roz bolungi Bharat Mata ki jai’

Last weekend was an extra special one for the people of our country. After celebrating India’s 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, many families began preparations for Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday, August 16. On the special occasion, ahead of her film Param Sundari’s release, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor graced a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai. This time she was not accompanied by her co-star Sidharth Malhotra. A video from the event soon went viral where Janhvi loudly said ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ into the mic while breaking the Handi. She was brutally trolled for the same. But the actor has now shared a clarification. Janhvi Kapoor at Dahi Handi event

When Janhvi Kapoor said ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ while breaking the Dahi Handi, several netizens slammed her on social media. One such internet user stated, “15 August kal that didi..🤷‍♂️ Aaj Dahi handi hai, Kishan Kanhaiya ki Jay to bolti🤦‍♂️,” whereas another netizen wrote, “Dahi handi k event pe isko bharat mata k jai yaad aa rahi😂😂.” Another comment read, “Dhai handi ka bhart maata se ky lena dena 😂😂😂.” Last night, Janhvi took to her Instagram stories to share the complete video. In this clip, BJP MLA Ram Kadam first chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and Janhvi proceeded to join him.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story

Along with this video, Janhvi shared, “Just for context full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material. (laughing emoji) Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi Bharat mata ki jaiiiii. (If I didn’t say it after they did, that would’ve been a problem. And if I do say it, the video gets edited and turned into meme material. By the way, not just on Janmashtami — I’ll say Bharat Mata Ki Jai every single day).” So there we have it.

While trolls continue trolling, fans are now looking forward to witnessing Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala and Sidharth as Delhi’s Param in Param Sundari on August 29.