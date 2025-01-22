When Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her 'fantasy': Spoiler alert — Karan Johar doesn't agree!

In an old interview that has now resurfaced, Janhvi Kapoor, during an interaction with trade analyst Komal Nahta, can be seen opening up about what plans she harbours for her future self. While many would expect her to want to hold on to the glamour that comes with being an A-list Bollywood star, Janhvi instead, surprised everybody, by revealing how her ideal future would actually be quite quaint and wholesome. When Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her 'romantic fantasy'(Photos: Instagram/janhvikapoor)

She said, "I have this plan of eventually getting married and settling down in Tirupati with my husband, and three kids, and we'll eat out of banana leaves, and we'll do 'Govinda Govinda' and I'll have mogras in my hair. I'll listen to Mani Ratnam music in the morning, (do) tel champi on my husband in his lungi".

Also part of the interview was Karan Johar whose expressions absolutely gave his thoughts about this wholesome little plan right away. He repeated what Jahnvi said with a casual look of non-belief while the actor looked as lovestruck while reacting to Karan as she did while talking about her grand plans.

The internet was quick to weigh in with their opinions however, and most of them sided with Janhvi for opening about her wholesome plan. Comments to the tune read: "Her plans are pretty wholesome tbh. Sounds like she wants a low key simple life. KJo, leave her alone. Just cause you don’t understand the hype or find the beauty in it, doesn’t mean you should shame it", "I really appreciate how she doesn not feel like it is uncool to embrace her telugu roots" and "People finding a way to hate on the simplest things. What’s wrong if she wants to settle down south later in life? Not everyone wants to be in an overpopulated city for eternity or raise kids there for that matter".

Do you relate to Janhvi's plans of a simple married life?