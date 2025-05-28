Janhvi Kapoor-Tiger Shroff come together for KJo’s Lag Jaa Gale; netizens ask ‘toh fir acting kaun karega?’

This year, Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will present the audience with fresh onscreen chemistry when they come together in Param Sundari. The leaked teaser has already convinced fans that this jodi is one to look out for. Well, as we wait to witness Janhvi romancing Sidharth on the silver screen, reports have revealed that audiences can gear up for another fresh pairing! After Param Sundari, for the first time ever, Janhvi will join forces with Tiger Shroff for Raj Mehta’s next film Lag Jaa Gale, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar. Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff

In a report shared by Pinkvilla, a source was quoted saying, “Raj Mehta’s next is a revenge action love story to be led by Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. It’s a script he has been working on for a while, and wanted to have a first-time pairing on board. He narrated it to Tiger and Janhvi, and both the talents instantly agreed to come on board the film.” The source further revealed, “It’s a pure revenge actioner with a strong love-story in the backdrop.” Lag Jaa Gale is slated to go on floors towards the end of year 2025.

While fans are beyond excited to see Sidharth Malhotra with Janhvi Kapoor, they aren’t sure of Janhvi’s pairing with Tiger Shroff. In fact, this jodi is already being trolled. Under a Reddit thread, a social media user claimed, “Agar movie me Janhvi aur Tiger rahenge toh fir acting kaun karega?,” whereas another netizen took a dig at Janhvi and wrote, “Finally Jhanvi is going to be the better actor in a film.” A harsh comment read, “Inse nahi hogi acting 🤦🏻‍♂️,” whereas another uninterested audience member stated, “Waste of time n money...dono bekar acting mein.”

Well, Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff did raise the temperature with their sizzling chemistry two years ago when they came together for a dance reel to promote latter’s film Ganapath (2023). Maybe we should reserve our judgements till the first look of Lag Jaa Gale is released.