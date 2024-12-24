Rapper J-Hope teases BTS 7 reunion in new interview, says 'I want to come back in style and say, this is us’

In a recent Weverse interview, rapper J-Hope shared his thoughts on reuniting with his BTS bandmates on stage. Published on December 24, the interview explored Jung Ho-seok's (J-Hope's birth name) return from the military and his thoughts on the K-pop group's bright future. As ARMY patiently wait for the group to make their comeback in 2025, J-Hope's excitement for the reunion seemed almost as palpable as his fans. He went on to express his eagerness to perform again, sharing his hope to return with a bang: “I want to come back in style and say, ‘This is us; this is BTS,’” he said, showing just how much he is looking forward to being on stage with his fellow members. Rapper J-Hope opens up about reuniting with BTS 7

When asked about his connection to BTS after the past two years of pursuing solo endeavours, J-Hope responded without hesitation, “There are certainly things we need to do as BTS. When we’re all back together as a group, it’s going to have a huge impact, and everybody’s going to be watching. I’m excited to see what it’ll feel like when we perform together again.” He further said, “Even now, I'm here because of the group. Working with others is still so fun and fulfilling and makes me so happy.” J-Hope also took a moment to express his deep gratitude toward the ARMY, recognizing their unwavering support: “They're the whole reason I made it through. They are always watching, supporting, acknowledging.” He humorously added, “ARMY keeps me walking, like they’re my feet keeping me up, and my muscles, my cells, my neurons—all of that. (laughs) That’s all I can say, really.”

On the solo front, J-Hope made his return earlier this year with the six-track EP HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, accompanied by a six-episode docuseries that highlighted his passion for dance. After completing his mandatory military service and returning home on October 17, J-Hope is now focused on his solo activities. The rest of the members will be done with their military service by 2025 but the dates are not confirmed yet.