‘Jo Ranbir ke saath aapne kiya’: Sunil Grover aka Dafli’s questions for Animal star Triptii Dimri leave fans divided

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan are currently enjoying the heights of success that their latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 touched over the weekend. In just 3 days, the horror comedy raked in an unbelievable collection of ₹110 crores at the box office. Well, to promote their film, the star cast graced Kapil Sharma’s comedy show on Diwali. During one segment, comedian Sunil Grover joined the team on stage as his beloved character Dafli. His act, where Sunil interrogated Triptii for romancing her co-star Ranbir Kapoor in their 2023 film Animal, has now left the internet divided. Sunil Grover aka Dafli recently questioned Triptii Dimri about her scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

In this particular segment, Dafli starts by asking Triptii if she was the one who acted in ‘Aminal’. Sunil aka Dafli went on to ask, “Yeh jo Ranbir Kapoor ke saath aapne kiya, I hope woh shooting wagera thi. Aisa asli mein toh kuchh nahi tha naa?” When Triptii said ‘bilkul nahi’, Sunil jumped in delight and high-fived her saying, “We are friends!” Many netizens have now tagged this act as ‘unfunny’ and ‘uncomfortable’. In a Reddit thread, one social media user pointed out: “Tripti is sweet and calm. She took it so sportingly. Would this question be asked if she was Ananya or Jahnvi? Jahnvi in particular comes off as vulgar many times. But I don't recall anything negative or weird asked to her when she was on the show.”

Another such comment read: “It's becoming as disgusting as Koffee with Karan. She is outsider so she is asked such questions. Kareena too had done such scenes in 2010s no one asked her about that. Ranbir too was in Animal no one asked him about his scenes in the movie. They are still stuck in Animal while she has done 3 movies post Animal. Get a life writers . Such embarassing lines. Eeww,” while an internet user wondered: “I wonder if they’ll ever ask Ranbir about doing these scenes ?! Didn’t he also appear on this show sometime ago.”

However, there were some fans who came out in support of Dafli. For instance, one fan explained, “Guys idk if y’all know but I think this is a part of the skit where gutthi is in love with Ranbir and is acting like the possessive gf. When Ranbir and his mom came on the show she did a similar bit where she was upset with him for marrying Alia and the scenes in animal. The name “aminal” was used in that episodez I think the context here is she’s acting like a jealous gf would with anyone who came close to her bf.”

