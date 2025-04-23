John Legend's clip calling Trump a 'terrible leader' resurfaces, wins him praise from fans for 'speaking the truth'

The MAGA versus Liberal tussle for power, literal and peripheral will never quell — and a resurfaced clip of John Legend going hammer and tong on Donald Trump for his leadership (in)abilities is just yet another proof. Clip of John Legend calling Donald Trump a 'terrible leader' resurfaces

Earlier this year in February, the singer marked his presence at The Fifteen Percent Pledge's 15th Street Block Party in Hollywood. His take shared from the hot seat there, now resurfaced, has been creating some commotion on the internet. In no uncertain terms, John denounced Trump as a "terrible leader" whose apparent divide and rule approach simply had no sound logic to him: "America made a decision that I strongly disagree with and it seems that we are reaping the whirlwind right now, putting someone who is a terrible leader, especially in crisis. He's already out blaming people, misinforming people, dividing people, when a smart and responsible and good political way to handle it would have been to bring people together...be a comforter-in-chief, you know".

When breaching the topic of diversity, the singer was quick to label Trump as an out and out "bigot": “Well he's a bigot. It's a belief that there's a hierarchy of racial groups and that his group is superior, genetically superior. He believes that”. Further diving into the well of racially charged politics, John articulated, "Whenever he talks about competence and qualifications, any white man will do for him. Look at the last guy who was Secretary of Defense. He was a four-star general, supremely qualified, black man. And then see who he puts in after him. That's the level of bigotry he has".

The comment section was full of praise for John, for speaking his truth as is. "Look at John over there, being Legendary. 💯", "Love you John!! Their trying to dumb us down!! We won't go back!!", "Oh no, John Legend has hurt their hoods. Hopefully, RFK Jr. has a vitamin supplement for that" and "John Legend struck that racist and bigot nerve! I love it!" read a few comments.

It goes without saying there were plenty of MAGA takes thronging the comments section as well. "Trump should sue. Stop letting this slide" and "The douche changed his last name to Legend so he clearly believes he is superior to everybody" made for a few takes.

What's your take on Trump's US presidency so far?