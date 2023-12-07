Jubin Nautiyal on releasing his cinematic album independently: I didn’t want to be tied down in any way

After doing a lot of commercial music, singer Jubin Nautiyal has now decided to tap into his creative side and “work independently” on the kind of music that empowers him. And the first step in the direction is a cinematic album and musical feature film named Tum Aaye Ho Toh, on which he was working for last 5 years. Jubin Nautiyal is known for songs such as Tum Hi Aana and Manike

“From day one, my plan was to do a lot of commercial work, create a fan base and then move to independent music. And now that I have so many people who love me and my music, I felt it was the right time to take that step,” shares the Raatan Lambiyan singer.

Not involving any labels in this initiative, Nautiyal says was the “best part” because “charge had to be taken”. He explains, The person putting in the money is the incharge. It happens in all spheres. With an album like this, I didn’t want to be tied down in any way...where somebody is telling me what to do. Moreover, had there been a label involved, it would have become an ordinary thing. And this isn’t ordinary music for me and hence it had to be presented like that.”

When asked to elaborate on music labels making a song/album ordinary, Nautiyal says, “Too many songs are being released through labels these days and I didn’t want my album to be lost in this crowd of songs. Main chaahta tha wo exclusivity wala factor rahe.”

The video of each song in the video has a story to tell, and when clubbed together, makes for an hour long musical feature film with dialogues. He shares, “After Humnava’s success, me and Rocky came together to create infinite number of songs over a period of five years. And then we pulled out those perfect 6 songs, which when clubbed together would make a perfect story. We are releasing the music soon whereas we are trying to send the film for film festivals as it’s a beautifully shot piece of art. This has never happened before that a musical feature film, made for an album, is sent to film festivals.”

Giving out more details of the film, Nautiyal says, “If love remains incomplete or is unrequited, it lives for an eternity and this album is about those two lovers, who meet at different points in time, but do not end up together. That kind of love has magic...a kind of charm. We have shown their journey divided in three timelines, 1980s, 2000s and then 2022.”