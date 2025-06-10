‘Junaid’s not a regular Hindi film hero’: Aamir Khan reveals his son’s weaknesses; honestly reviews Loveyapa, Maharaj

What sets Aamir Khan’s children apart from other star kids is how they have been away from the limelight for a very long time. So when Aamir’s son Junaid Khan began his acting journey in Bollywood with Maharaj in 2024, the intrigue amongst fans was pretty high. Thankfully, Junaid passed his debut test with flying colours, delivering an impactful performance. Sadly, his second release Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor left audiences divided, some deeply impressed and others quite disappointed. Well, Junaid’s star father aka Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has now honestly reviewed his performances so far. Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan

In a recent chat with News 18, Aamir Khan defended his son Junaid Khan and his acting skills. Aamir was quoted saying, “I think he’s a pretty good actor. I’m really proud of the fact that he’s done his job really well in both films. When I saw Maharaj, I felt I was watching Karsan. That sincerity and innocence he brought to the role was really beautiful. His second film, he plays a very Harami character. That’s not his personality at all, but even that he pulled off really well.” Up next, Junaid has a love story in his line up titled Ek Din, opposite Sai Pallavi.

During his chat, Aamir also opened up about Junaid’s weaknesses. He explained, “He doesn’t know how to give interviews. He’s too sincere, sometimes says the wrong thing, and people misunderstand him. He’s not your regular Hindi film hero. He can’t dance to save his life!”

Aamir concluded that while success has not reached Junaid the way he deserves it, he’s a fighter and his father has full confidence in him. While Junaid is now gearing up for his next, Aamir is all set to return to theatres after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) with Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside the beautiful Genelia Deshmukh.