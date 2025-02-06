'Drugs happened': Justin Bieber's frail pap shot has the internet wondering what went wrong

It's been a tough few months for Justin Bieber. The popstar hasn't ever really been known to be gregarious pap favourite when it comes to his already sparse public appearances. However, a very recent pap shot taken in New York has sent fans, well wishers and even the singer's detractors into shock. Why? Justin may not have a very built frame and is usually always seen in baggy, over sized fits. That being said, the picture in question is a bit of a shock to digest. Gaunt cheeks, sunken eyes and an unmissable look of exhaustion characterise it. It is worth mentioning that this comes amid rumours of an apparent $300 million divorce on the cards with wife Hailey Bieber. As per a source close to the duo, Hailey has "put up with a lot", as reported by NewsX. They added, "When the baby was born, he was there for her, and she thought fatherhood would positively change him, but that transformation hasn’t lasted". Nonetheless, the internet of course has its take on what's gone wrong, insensitive or speculative, you decide. Justin Bieber's latest pap shot has fans worried(Photos: X)

Comments expressing concern read: "Damn but what exactly is he going through i cant seem to understand that", "It’s the ravages of addiction and HB must be part of his problems", "I was just thinking about how good he looked in the POPSTAR music video!", "Drugs, he’s constantly blitzed!", "Drugs happened", "he does drugs and smokes a lot and stress. that’s all it is to it". Some sympathetic netizens however, made a reference to his Lyme disease, touching upon frailty being a part of the after effect. One such comment read, "He has chronic neuro Lyme and trust me as someone with Lyme it makes you look like you’re on drugs and thin".

Regardless, we hope Justin bounces back to his usual self soon enough.