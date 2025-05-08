'Protect your queen': Justin Bieber thirsting over Hailey Bieber's Met look shuts down rumours of trouble in paradise

The first Monday of May, by proxy, also 'fashion's biggest night' saw the best of the best turn out in their 'superfine tailored' ensembles, signaling and spotlighting Black style, in attendance of this year's Met Gala. Hailey Bieber thirsts over Hailey Bieber's solo Met Gala 2025 outing amid rumours of trouble in paradise

Hailey Bieber also in attendance, definitely turned heads. But they weren't for her straight fit all-black Yves Saint Laurent blazer minidress with a chilled martini in her hand.

It was because she walked the blue, flower-laden carpet, alone this year. Hailey's arrival at the Met museum sparked an instant debate online about Justin's whereabouts, and more importantly his gaping absence by her side.

Hailey instead reconvened with long-time friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner on the carpet, for her media bytes.

For anyone wondering what it was that Justin was doing, that was more important than supporting his wife for one of her most keynote appearances for the year, the singer felt no need to be secretive.

Now for context, Justin is known to prefer the homebody lifestyle much more over the flash and fare of being papped all the time. While the Met Gala was underway earlier this week, he posted two pictures to his Instagram handle. One was of his view as he seemingly just chilled in his living room the other — a picture of him watching a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game.

Shortly after — either independently or in response to the raised eyebrows from the internet — Justin posted a few pictures of Hailey from the Met Gala as well as of her all dolled up, heading to the after party. The caption read, "Tell em uncle Charlie".

Well it looks like Justin really loved this look of Hailey's, because the singer shared another carousel of photos of Hailey's Met day looks. This time the caption read, "I see it I like it and I want it".

This move from Justin, comes amid regular media banter suggesting their marriage may be on the rocks. As a matter of fact, rumours of a $300 million divorce were doing the rounds of the internet, pretty aggressively, earlier this year. This all compounded with Justin's very alarming and sparse public appearances, wherein he looked like he wasn't keeping very well.

For context, it is also important to mention here that Justin has mostly always preferred to skip the Met Gala. The last time he attended, was in 2021 with Hailey by his side. Prior to that, he had only been to the keynote event once, in 2015.