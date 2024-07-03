Kalki 2898 AD Celeb Review: Ranveer Singh gushes over his ‘baby’ Deepika; Varun Dhawan, Vijay Deverakonda shower love

The much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD arrived in theatres last week and took the internet by storm. Movie buffs called the Nag Ashwin directorial a ‘cinematic spectacle’ and lauded Amitabh Bachchan’s god-level performance as Ashwatthama. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas won hearts while the many surprise cameos left audiences wanting more. Well, after fans, several celebrities have now shared their honest reviews of the epic sci-fi film on social media. Take a look: Celebrities review Kalki 2898 AD

Ranveer Singh

After catching a late-night show of the film with Deepika, his sister Ritika Bhavnani and mother Anju Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh shared, “Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema. Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me.. you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan.” Gushing over his wife, the actor further wrote: “As for my baby @deepikapadukone... You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you❤️”

Varun Dhawan

Overwhelmed by the magical experience, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tweeted: “Kalki is all that we have ever dreamt for and from Indian Cinema !! Every frame is to Marvel at - what you guys have done is not less than magic and madness..Thank You for giving us this experience in #Kalki2898AD”

Atlee

Filmmaker Atlee, who worked with Deepika in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan (2023), called himself a big fan of the actor. He shared, “Kalki was absolutely blown away by @nag_ashwin ashwin's incredible filmmaking and the high quality of the film. Hats off to you, brother! And a big shoutout to producer @swapnaduttchalasani for the amazing production value. This film is truly stunning in every aspect. @actorprabhas sir Your performance was amazing! @deepikapadukone Mam I'm your biggest fan, your work was so good! @amitabhbachchan, sir, you were at a god level in this film, sir! Best entertainment with great visual treat is Kalki.”

Vijay Deverakonda

One of the many cameos in the film was by Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. The actor portrayed the role of Arjuna and reportedly did not charge a fee for his special appearance. His entry sent fans roaring in theatres! After catching a show of Kalki 2898 AD, he tweeted: “Just watched the film. I don’t know what to say.. Overwhelmed. Indian cinema new level unlocked. Wth was that! I hope it makes a 1000 crores and more.. ❤️ #Kalki2898AD”

Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer’s fellow baba and actor Arjun Kapoor gave Deepika’s film a big thumbs up in his review, calling it a ‘game changer’. He referred to Big B as ‘awe-inspiring’ and described Deepika as the heart of the film. Arjun shared, “To all the cameos, kudos to everyone for being the team players and enjoying the ride!!! I salute every technician who has been a part of this saga and sweeping tale !!! But lastly to the producers for backing this vision and seeing it thru. It is a cinematic experience that makes me feel proud to see Indian cinema grow like this… forget North, South, East, West… this is a true Pan India film of epic proportions !!!”

SS Rajamouli

Another beloved celebrity with a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD was Prabhas’ Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Lauding the film on Twitter, he shared, “Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings. Darling just killed it with his timing and ease… Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika. The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team for their unmatched efforts in executing it”

