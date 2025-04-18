Kannappa actor Vishnu Manchu: South stars should acknowledge Hindi belt's support and money they earn from North

Telugu actor-filmmaker Vishnu Manchu believes artistes from the south should be actively promoting their films in the Hindi-speaking belt — as a gesture of gratitude. Actor-filmmaker Vishnu Manchu on his visit to Lucknow(Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

“You need to respect the money earned from the North, especially the Hindi heartland. They are showering love on our movies; we must acknowledge that. I see it in a way that when we are making a movie for everyone to watch then I must come and respect them by coming and promoting my movie here,” he says.

The poster for his upcoming fantasy drama Kannappa — set to release on June 27 — was recently unveiled by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal.

On working with them, Vishnu says, “They’re great actors...we needed their star power, fan base and charisma. This movie is far bigger than my market and has a big budget, so we needed a larger audience. Such collaborations have always happened, and it is bound to get bigger. People don’t see artistes as ‘South ka actor’ or ‘North ka actor’ anymore. Audiences are beginning to embrace them as apne actors.”

The 43-year-old also reflects on what’s driving south film’s box-office success across the country: “Filmmakers focus on rooted stories that carry emotional depth. South makers are able to achieve it well, but the success rate is nearly same in all industries. But, it’s not fair to lump together all four industries — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada — and pit them against Bollywood. Also, I feel the media has been quite harsh on the Hindi film industry.”

What’s next for him after Kannappa? “A pan-India film set during the Independence era; it’s going to shock the audience. We have many fascinating stories from our past that I want to tell. We’re already in talks with a big Bollywood star,” he signs off.