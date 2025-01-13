Karan Arjun turns 30: Lesser-known facts about the Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Karan Arjun completes 30 years since its release. From its iconic dialogue "Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge" to classic tracks like "Bhangra Paale" and "Jai Maa Kaali", everything about this Rakesh Roshan directorial spells out entertainment. Karan Arjun released in theatres in 1995.

Here's looking at some of its not-so-known anecdotes that became part of the film's journey!

When SRK and Salman left shoot during Bhangra Paale

The film’s hit song Bhangra Paale was shot in Sariska, Rajasthan. While filming the same, Hrithik revealed, actors Shah Rukh and Salman packed up and left for Delhi without citing any reason. “I was flabbergasted and jumped (literally) on the bonnet of the car to stop them (sic),” Hrithik recalled in his Instagram post. Meanwhile, the duo was also told off by actor Mamta Kulkarni, their co-star in the song. “Unko laga humare step bade kharab hain aur humne gaana kharab kar diya,” Shah Rukh mentioned in 2020.

Also Read: Rakesh Roshan fired Gulshan Grover from Karan Arjun set. Here's why

Gulshan Grover was replaced by Aasif Shaikh

Gulshan Grover was earlier cast in the role of Suraj

Actor Gulshan Grover was initially cast to play Suraj Singh, a role that eventually went to Aasif Shaikh. Interestingly, Grover was replaced since he was always late to sets. In an interview, the director revealed, “Gulshan Grover is a very fine actor. But he was doing a lot of films at that time. For 11am reporting time, he would show up at 4pm. This happened for a couple of days, and then I told him that this cannot continue. [So] I told him, ‘Let’s part ways.’”

Re-released in 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s 1995 film saw a theatrical re-release in November last year, and managed to gross over ₹1 crore. Director Rakesh Roshan called the film’s re-release an experiment, saying “I am presenting my film to a new generation, and curious to know what the reactions will be because the fate of the re-release will help me gauge the mindset of the current generation.”

Hrithik Roshan was an AD on set

Hrithik Roshan as one of the Assistant Directors on the film.

Before he became a movie star in his own right, Hrithik Roshan was a complete movie buff, back in 1995. The actor served as an assistant director on his father Rakesh Roshan’s directorial. Recounting his memories, Hrithik also shared some unseen pictures from the set on his Instagram, a few months back.

Ajay Devgn was the first choice to play Karan

Ajay Devgn had come on board but felt his role wasn't suiting his image.

It might come as a surprise to some, but Salman wasn’t Rakesh’s first choice to play Karan. Instead, actor Ajay Devgn, along with Shah Rukh, had initially come on board. However, the duo wasn’t happy with the image of their respective characters and wanted to interchange their roles. But as per an old interview, Rakesh was reluctant to make any changes as he felt it wouldn’t benefit the film.