After Mumbai row, Karan Aujla’s Lucknow and Ludhiana concerts cancelled over permissions

Punjabi singer and perfomer Karan Aujla’s Lucknow and Ludhiana concerts have been cancelled following controversy over his Mumbai show last month. Karan Aujla

Aujla, who is currently on his P-Pop Culture India Tour, recently performed in Kolkata on April 3 after kicking off the tour with a show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, on February 28. He later performed in Mumbai on March 3 at the MMRDA Grounds as part of a special Holi Edition concert. Fans alleged poor management, a near stampede-like situation, and several people fainting in the scorching afternoon heat.



Later, Karan announced a new show in the city titled Mumbai 2.0, scheduled for an April 12 night following the controversy.



Ticketing platform District confirmed refunds both in Ludhiana and Lucknow centres, citing “logistical difficulties,” while his Jaipur concert on April 5 remains scheduled.

As the controversy started on social media, the singer announced Mumbai 2.0, which is scheduled for April 12.

Amid the controversy, Aujla’s upcoming shows in Lucknow (April 10) and Ludhiana (April 12) have now been cancelled too. While Aujla has not issued any official statement yet, the District App, where tickets for the tour were listed, no longer shows the Lucknow and Ludhiana events, confirming their cancellation and the app’s notification of refunds to the buyers.

An official from the local administration in Lucknow confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, the show in the city got cancelled. There were multiple issues including being unable to procure a liquor license. The location, due to scheduled matches, was also one of the reasons, but majorly it was revenue break-even—it was not a sold-out yet maybe due to being overpriced—priced over lakhs for a table of 10-15.”

In an official statement, the organisers issued on Sunday, “The decision to cancel the scheduled shows was taken after careful and responsible evaluation of regulatory and operational constraints, most notably the non-issuance of mandatory liquor permits by local authorities."

It further noted, “As widely understood within the live events industry, such permits are critical to multiple aspects of event execution, including designated hospitality zones,"



Meanwhile, a screenshot circulating on Reddit also shows District reportedly confirming the development while replying to a fan’s comment, “Hi there, we regret to inform you that the Karan Aujla P-Pop Culture India Tour - Ludhiana on April 10 has been cancelled due to logistical difficulties. Refunds have been initiated and will reflect in your original mode of payment within 5-7 business days. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

However, his Jaipur concert scheduled for April 5 remains unchanged, and he is set to perform at JECC Ground.By the time of going to press, there was no reply from the singer or his team