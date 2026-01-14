Karan Aujla’s wife Palak Aujla reacts to cheating controversy with a cryptic evil eye post; take a look

The controversy ignited when MS Gori posted an explosive Instagram reel asserting that she had been involved with Karan Aujla without knowing he was a married man. According to her claims, the singer’s camp allegedly tried to silence her and turn her into a scapegoat to protect his public image.

The Punjabi music industry has been rocked by a brewing storm as superstar Karan Aujla finds himself at the centre of a massive cheating controversy. One US-based artist and influencer MS Gori (@msgorimusic), recently sent shockwaves through social media, claiming she was in a romantic relationship with the Tauba Tauba singer while he was married. However, just as the rumours reached a fever pitch, Karan’s wife, Palak Aujla, stepped in with a powerful public statement that has set the internet ablaze.

While Karan has maintained a strategic silence regarding the allegations, his wife Palak decided to let a single picture do the talking. In a move that many fans are calling a masterclass in silent support, Palak took to her Instagram Stories to share an intimate, romantic photo of the couple.

The influencer further alleged that Karan continued their romantic involvement even after his 2023 wedding to Palak. To back her claims, she mentioned contacting a media handle to share her experience, accusing the singer's team of spreading ‘untrue information’ to bury the scandal.

In the picture, the duo is seen at a formal function, with Palak leaning affectionately toward Karan. The singer, looking sharp in a crisp white suit, gazes back at her in a moment of clear connection. Palak didn't just post the photo; she added it to a permanent highlight on her profile, captioned with a queen crown, two hearts, and an evil eye emoji—a symbolic gesture meant to ward off negativity and nazar from their marriage.

Netizens react The internet is currently split down the middle. While some fans are praising Palak for her unwavering loyalty and queen energy, others remain sceptical, pointing out that MS Gori’s detailed claims deserve a direct explanation. For now, only time will tell what the truth is.