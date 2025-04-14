Kareena Kapoor Khan grooves to Chammak Challo after 14 years, her thumkas make the crowds roar with delight; watch

Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has been slaying constantly during her recent outings in the past few weeks. May it be in fairytale gowns at fashion shows or casual and chic OOTDs in paparazzi spotting videos. Just this weekend, Bebo was in Dubai turning heads with her gorgeousness at an event hosted by a jewellery brand. For her glam appearance, Kareena opted for a Tarun Tahiliani sage green saree with a corset blouse and a statement neckpiece. But the show-stealer on the evening were Bebo’s thumkas on her iconic dance number Chammak Challo. Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing in Dubai

Back in 2011, Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took the country by storm when they collaborated with Grammy Award winning singer Akon in Chammak Challo for their superhero film Ra.One. The track, till date, continues to be one of the most iconic chartbuster hits that Bollywood has ever witnessed. Well, this weekend Kareena made history when she danced to the song onstage after 14 long years. She had the exact same effect on the crowd which she did all those years ago on the audience — Kareena’s thumkas and chill vibe made fans roar with delight!

Kareena’s dance video has now gone viral on the internet, with many fans showering love on the evergreen diva. One such social media user gushed, “What a slay! Gorgeous she is looking,” whereas another comment read, “Women is not ageing at all and just getting prettier and sexier !! Queen behaviour 👑.” An internet user stated, “Wah wah So beautiful So elegant Just looking like wow❤️🔥,” whereas another rightly wrote, “Just me or is she becoming more chill everyday?” Meanwhile, many remembered that in the original song, antagonist Arjun Rampal as Ra.One had kidnapped Kareena and assumed her form. Referring to the same, a fan joked, “Arjun Rampal was just too hot and gorgeous in this song. That red saree was looking super duper amazing on him,” whereas another comment read, “Nice tribute to Arjun Rampal.”

Witnessing Kareena’s impromptu dance performance on Chammak Challo is the best possible start to this week! Don’t you agree?