Thai-American man is deeply invested as he watches Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho for the first time in viral video

Shah Rukh Khan is rightfully called the ‘king’ of Hindi cinema. The reason behind this is his passion for acting and his ability to make audiences resonate with every emotion he feels in a scene. One of the most classic examples of the same is his 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, co-starring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. SRK made us fall in love with his character Aman over and over again before breaking our hearts in the end, with one of the most emotional climaxes that Bollywood has ever witnessed. So when a Thai-American man watched the film for the first time, he was obviously extremely invested. Reaction on watching Kal Ho Naa Ho for the first time

We are talking about a viral video shared by content creator Ravaan where she captured her Thai-American husband’s reaction as he watched the cult classic Shah Rukh Khan film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Initially, he wasn’t too impressed. But when SRK entered as an angel in the life of the Kapurs, the husband's interest piqued. By the time the twist was revealed, where audiences find out that SRK doesn’t have much time to live and he lied about being married to Sonali Bendre who is actually his doctor, Ravaan’s husband is deeply invested. He is in awe of SRK’s flirting game and looks pretty excited as Shah Rukh and his team renovate the restaurant owned by Preity Zinta’s onscreen mother Jenny, played by Jaya Bachchan.

At the end of the clip, Ravaan’s husband’s jaw drops as he finds out about Shah Rukh’s heart condition and he is passed a tissue. Well, netizens are loving these reactions! In the comment section below, one social media user stated, “This is the level of investment i demand when watching Kal ho naa ho 😩,” whereas another comment read, “Girl don't tell him it's gonna be alrighttttt 😂 He will be sobbing mess by the end 😭.” Another internet user claimed, “He needs to bawl his eyes out in the last part, thats the only acceptable ending,” whereas a netizen shared, “Tell me by now he has turned into an SRK fan. Just tell me😂❤️”

Well, fans are eagerly waiting for the next part now, where Shah Rukh aka Aman gets Preity married to Saif before taking his last breath.