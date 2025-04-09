Sunny Deol wants to reunite with Shah Rukh post Darr fallout; reveals Salman Khan calls himself Dharmendra ‘ka beta’

Actor Sunny Deol, the man with the ‘dhai kilo ka haath’, is currently busy on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Jaat. Also starring Randeep Hooda as the badass villain, the action thriller features Sunny as a vigilante. In the last few years, we have been witnessing Sunny as the one man show onscreen, and fans have no complaints. But the actor is ready to share the limelight in a two-hero film now. Yes, you read that right. And who does Sunny paaji wish to work with? The one and only, Shah Rukh Khan. Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Salman Khan

Over three decades ago, in 1993, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Darr. While Sunny was the hero of the story, opposite Juhi Chawla, SRK’s monumental performance as the villain became a milestone in Bollywood. But the dream team had a fallout because Sunny was upset with how SRK’s character, a stalker, was glorified. Ultimately they buried the hatchet. Well, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, when asked which actor he would like to share the screen with in a two-hero film, Sunny replied, “I think anyone who is… Shah Rukh ke saath ek hi film ki thi. Toh ek aur kar sakte hain (I did only one film with Shah Rukh. So we can do another).”

Onscreen Sunny would like to work with Shah Rukh. But offscreen there’s another Khan who is extremely dear to the Deol. We are talking about Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with the Deol family, especially Dharmendra. Talking about the same, Sunny paaji shared, “Salman and I we have a great bonding, and it has been from years. I think much before we even started acting. A bonding is a bonding, which we can't deny, and there's a lot of love.” He went on to add, “And he is very, very close to my dad. Bolta bhi hai ki 'Main papa ka beta hoon' (He even says, 'I am Papa's son'). I think he bonds with all of us, Bob, me, and my dad.”

Coming back to Sunny paaji’s next film, Jaat is all set to arrive in theatres on April 10, this Friday. How excited are you to see the actor back in action?