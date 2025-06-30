Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Saif Ali Khan ‘Iron Man’ after stabbing incident; ‘That trauma will make Taimur and Jeh…’

In the early hours of January 16, Saif Ali Khan (54) and Kareena Kapoor Khan (44) experienced every parent’s worst nightmare when they found an intruder in their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan (4) aka Jeh’s room, at their Bandra (Mumbai) home. As a real life hero, Saif fought the robber but got stabbed multiple times in the spine while protecting his family. The actor was then rushed to the Lilavati Hospital by his son Taimur Ali Khan (8) and an auto driver. Months after the incident, Kareena has now, for the first time, talked about the attempted robbery and the trauma it left on her, Saif and their children. Jehangir, Kareena, Saif and Taimur at their house

In a chat with Barkha Dutt, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that she is still struggling and the family has not come to terms with the attack a 100% yet. She explained that these incidents of break ins are more common in the West, but we don’t hear about it much in Mumbai. Bebo went on to share that she was anxious for the first couple of months, but the memory has been fading with time. The actor compared the attack to losing someone, explaining that the memory may fade but you never really get over it. However, Kareena stated that she does not want to live in that fear because it's wrong to put the stress on her children.

Kareena shared, “I'm just really happy and blessed, and thank god that we're safe and we're definitely stronger as a unit, because we've seen it. And I hope that my two boys will grow up being a different kind of resilient because they've kind of seen their father being attacked. My little one still says that ‘but my father is Batman and Iron Man, he can take on anyone’. That's the way he looks at it. So the good thing is that in our eyes, definitely Saif is Iron Man because he did take that beating. So for us, that's it. I can just thank god that my children are safe and yeah, they've seen blood, they've seen everything, but that trauma I somehow feel will make Taimur and Jeh a lot more, a different kind of a man, is what I feel.”

Bebo explained that her sons Taimur and Jeh have been sheltered all their life and this incident brought them out of their shelter into reality, that something like this can actually happen. The actor went on to share that this is her way of looking at what’s coming out of this incident, like a silver lining.

On the work front, Kareena completes 25 years in the Hindi film industry today.