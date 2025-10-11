Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about Saif Ali Khan's parenting style, says Taimur & Jeh are ‘scared of Abba more’

Every parent knows the tug-of-war between being the fun parent and the strict one—and celebrity parents are no different. Kareena Kapoor recently gave fans a peek into her parenting life with Saif Ali Khan and revealed a surprising twist: their sons are actually more afraid of their father than of her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are doting parents to their two sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. Talking about their parenting styles, Kareena shared, in a candid chat with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, “I also feel that fathers are there to make friends with their boys, to understand them and make them feel comfortable about a lot of things. So he does a lot of that. He’s more into playing sports with them. He plays cricket and football, and he loves playing the guitar and drums with them. So we kind of balance it out."

But don’t be fooled by all the fun and games. Despite his friendly approach, Saif also brings an authoritative side to parenting. Kareena revealed, “None of us ever really gets angry. Though if you really want to get something done, you have to say, ‘Okay, Abba will get really angry,’ because I think somewhere, the two boys, more than me, are scared of Saif."

She also praised Saif’s parenting skills, saying, “I think he’s an amazing father to all his four children. He’s extremely brave, loving, caring, and always there. Also, I think he’s someone who, if I’m going wrong, because I tend to be overprotective or a helicopter mom, he’s always like, ‘No, listen, relax. You have to kind of understand. You have to be the calm one. Stop telling them: ‘Okay, you have to eat this,’ or ‘You have to do that.’”