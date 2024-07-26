Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Bollywood directors root for biopics on these unsung heroes of Kargil war

On the occasion of 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood directors reveal their dream biopic subject — on a Kargil War unsung hero who embodies courage, sacrifice, and resilience. Here’s what they have to say. Anil Sharma on Kargil Diwas

Sudipto Sen, Director

I would like to make a film on the nomad shepherd who was continuously alarming border security authority and Indian army about the unusual movement of the terrorists and Pakistani army at the international line of actual control in the high altitudes of Kargil valley. For a long time, nobody gave him patient hearing, and that gave terrorists and Pak army to mobilize on such a large scale. The war would have been avarte if Indian BSF and Army would have been the smart thinker. This film will pour light on the life of common people at the high altitudes of Kashmir Himalayas, Sir Panjal, and Upper Shivalik zone. What we need to see more is unsung heroes or on the people played or would have played role.

Anil Sharma, Director

There are several Kargil heroes who deserve to get a biopic of their own. One of them was Colonel Balwan Singh and even Brigadier M P S Bajwa was very popular. They have made history and worked during the Kargil war. Harr sipaahi jo Kargil ki ladaai mai ladda tha, vo harr hero par film ban sakti hai, sabki ek chhipi hui kahaani hai jiske baare mai log kuch nah jaante.

Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas: Even today when I go for a run, I can feel Vijyant's presence next to me, says war hero's brother

Amit Rai, Director

There are so many Kargil heroes, out of which some popular names even have a film made on them. Jo sabse keemti aur youngest jaan hain vo hain Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav. He is a retired office who is still alive and I would love to make a biopic on him if I ever do or get a chance. If I have to cast an actor as him in the film, it would be Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal, I feel that he would really suit in the role.