Katrina gets blessings from sasu-maa as she fasts for Vicky; Priyanka-Nick celebrate Karwa Chauth Bollywood style

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to set couple goals for fans with their romantic moments. But one major reason that makes them one of the most wholesome married couples of Bollywood, is their happy family photos with Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. Katrina aka Kitto is like the perfect bahu, and her bond with her sasu-maa is proof of the same. Well, this Karwa Chauth, Kat once again made the internet go aww when she posted pictures with her mother-in-law, taking blessings as she fasted for Vicky. Katrina was breathtaking in her pink saree paired with a hot pink blouse while her sasu-maa looked pretty in peach. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Karwa Chauth with family, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a filmy moment

This year, Vicky shaved his beard off and sported only a mustache, looking dashing in his kurta. They were joined by Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif. The family pictures are heartwarming! In the caption below, Katrina shared, “Happy करवा चौथ ✨.” Well, Vicky and Katrina are not the only madly in love couple who left social media gushing with their Karwa Chauth photos. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again proved that she’s the OG desi girl as she broke her vrat with singer husband Nick Jonas, Bollywood style! In the first picture of their photo dump, Nick is feeding Priyanka water after she prays to the moon.

Priyanka’s head is covered with a red dupatta and her eyes are closed. While she holds a chhanni in her hand, Nick has his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra on video call. In the second snap, sindoor-clad Priyanka is reading a note with a small smile on her face. In the last photograph, Priyanka can be seen flaunting her minimal mehendi in a selfie with Nick. In the caption below, PeeCee shared, “To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth ❤️🥰🙏🏽 and yes I’m filmy.”

In the comment section of Priyanka’s post, one fan gushed, “Like a scene out of Dilwale Dulhania 🥹❤️,” whereas another lauded her saying, “Been maintaining our culture since the very beginning. Love you PC! ❤️ @priyankachopra.” Talking about Nick, another social media user commented: “National jiju for a reason.”

Well, we wish Katrina-Vicky and Priyanka-Nick a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness!