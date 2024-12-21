Katrina Kaif aka Bahu Kitto credits Vicky Kaushal’s mother for her healthy hair: ‘She makes me this hair oil with…’

Katrina Kaif began her journey in Bollywood as an actor over 20 years ago. She made her mark in the industry, with her performances and unmatchable dance skills, growing into one of the most adored celebrities of the country. Well, today she’s not only an actor but also a doting wife to actor Vicky Kaushal and a loving bahu to her in-laws, who call her Kitto at home. Katrina is also a successful businesswoman with a popular cosmetic line, which she founded in 2019. But makeup isn’t the only thing she relies on when it comes to her drop-dead good looks. Her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal also deserves some credit. Katrina Kaif's haircare is sorted thanks to her MIL Veena Kaushal

In a recent interview with The Week, Katrina Kaif explained that in personal life she doesn’t wear makeup unless she’s stepping out to go somewhere. Even then, she prefers weightless options. Meanwhile, the actor’s MIL has her haircare sorted. Opening up about it, Kat shared, “I’m equally passionate about skincare, because I have very sensitive skin. I enjoy fun routines, like the gua sha. I know I’m late to the party, but I’ve just started using it and it’s amazing. My mother-in-law also makes me this hair oil with onion, amla, avocado and two-three other ingredients. Home remedies are incredibly powerful too.”

Katrina Kaif with her MIL Veena Kaushal

Kitto is truly lucky to have such a wonderful and caring mother-in-law. She’s also blessed with a husband who does not fight with her over counter space in their bathroom. Talking about the same, Katrina described Vicky as ‘very adjusting and understanding’. Well, during this interview, the actor also clarified that her booming business won’t take her away from the filmy world. Katrina shared that she is an actor and that’s a part of her being. This revelation will surely allow her fans to take a breath of relief, who were worried about when the actor will announce her next project. Hopefully, it will be soon!