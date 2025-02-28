Katy Perry is going to space aboard an all-woman automated flight; fans joke ‘should be televised in every classroom’

American pop star Katy Perry is all set to soar into space as part of a groundbreaking all-women flight aboard the New Shepard rocket. Joining her on this historic mission are Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn; this marks the first all-women space flight since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo mission in 1963. While a specific launch date has not yet been revealed, Blue Origin has confirmed the flight will take place this spring. The NS-31 mission will be the 11th human spaceflight for the New Shepard rocket, bringing the total number of passengers launched to 52. The flight, which lasts approximately 11 minutes, is fully autonomous, meaning no pilots will be on board and will take passengers past the Karman line which is the internationally recognized boundary of space. American pop star Katy Perry is all set to soar into space

Blue Origin credits Sanchez for bringing together this historic mission, calling her “honored to lead a team of explorers” who will “challenge their perspectives of Earth” and inspire future generations. Sanchez first revealed plans for an all-women crew in 2023, sharing her vision with Vogue as a way to “pave the way for women.” For Perry, this opportunity is a dream come true. She reflected on the moment, saying, “If you had told me that I would be part of the first-ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child.”

Fans are clearly enjoying the unexpected news. One wrote, “Stanning Katy Perry is kinda entertaining coz wdym you’re going to space suddenly.” Another quipped, “Katy Perry being launched into space should be televised in every classroom across the nation.” And yet another fan jokingly noted, “We got Katy Perry going to space before we got Katy Perry achieving her 10th number 1…” This mission is bound to be one for the history books, as Perry and her all-female crew prepare to break new ground and head to the stars.