Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kayoze Irani: My father Boman Irani and I making our directorial debuts together this year was unplanned

    This year, Boman and Kayoze Irani both directed their first films, The Mehta Boys and Sarzameen. Kayoze talks about the co-incidence, and his next directorial.

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:26 AM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Actor Boman Irani and son Kayoze Irani pulled off a rare feat this year the father-son duo both made their directorial debuts only months apart. Boman helmed The Mehta Boys, which fetched a lot of acclaim earlier this year, while Kayoze directed Sarzameen, which featured Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead role.

    Boman with son Kayoze Irani
    Boman with son Kayoze Irani

    Also read: Boman Irani says this about Shah Rukh Khan’s food habits: ‘He’s extremely boring, usko faraq nahi padta’

    Interestingly, both their projects were direct to OTT releases. Mention this to Kayoze, and he beams, "It was completely unplanned. My father has always wanted to make a film, and been writing for years. It just so happened that we also shot our respective films around the same time."

    The 37-year-old, who is prepping for his second directorial shares, "I was shooting in Manali, while dad was filming in Mumbai. It's such a strange thing that our debuts happened this year." Ask if he's afraid of comparisons with his dad and the actor-director replies, "I'm very happy about it. It's a distinction, I don't know of any other father-son duo achieving this."

    As for his next project, Kayoze tells us, "I'm going into it, thinking it's my launch. My next is comedy film; it's in the process of being written and will go on floors next year, if all goes well."

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Kayoze Irani: My Father Boman Irani And I Making Our Directorial Debuts Together This Year Was Unplanned
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Kayoze Irani: My Father Boman Irani And I Making Our Directorial Debuts Together This Year Was Unplanned
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes