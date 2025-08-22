Boman Irani says this about Shah Rukh Khan’s food habits: ‘He’s extremely boring, usko faraq nahi padta’

Shah Rukh Khan is loved by his co-stars for his humility and camaraderie on sets and outside of it. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, actor Boman Irani shed light on SRK’s open-hearted nature — and shared one lighthearted qualm about it: the superstar’s limited culinary preferences. Boman Irani playfully criticises SRK's singular food choice, noting that he only enjoys tandoori chicken.

Boman talks about working with SRK

Boman fondly described their on-set dynamics and said, "Shah Rukh enjoys being on a set. He enjoys being with people. He enjoys the collective nature of creating a movie. For me, there is really a naughty side to him. He is very giving. He is very big-hearted. His suite door will always be open. There will be all the snacks on one side. People walk in and walk out, pick up snacks. He plays games with them when he has the time. The set is always fun."

Shah Rukh and Boman have appeared together in six Bollywood films, showcasing their strong on-screen camaraderie. Their collaborations began with Main Hoon Na (2004), followed by Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and its sequel Don 2 (2011). They reunited in the ensemble heist comedy Happy New Year (2014), and then again in Dilwale (2015). Most recently, the duo shared screen space in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki (2023).

However, even the most beloved actors have their quirks. Boman revealed his one tiny grievance: Shah Rukh’s single-minded food preference.

“He is extremely boring when it comes to food. He only eats tandoori chicken and nothing else. He is not a restaurant kind of guy. The food is lying over there, he is talking, and it is getting cold, and everybody is enjoying a lovely meal par Shah Rukh ko koi farq nahi padta (SRK is unbothered). I do have a problem there. He doesn’t give me a company when it comes to food”

Boman Irani's latest work

Boman Irani starred in the ZEE5 mystery-comedy Detective Sherdil (2025), appearing as Pankaj Bhatti in a stylish whodunit set in Budapest, where Diljit Dosanjh plays a quirky detective unravelling a billionaire’s murder .

He also featured in Tanvi: The Great, Anupam Kher’s emotionally driven film showcased at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Additionally, Boman confirmed his return in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a long-awaited sequel planned to begin filming in November 2025, with the actor reprising his popular role of Khurana