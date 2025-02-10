Menu Explore
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl 2025 halftime show dubbed 'worst ever' performance by netizens: ‘This is ghetto horse s**t’

BySamarth Goyal
Feb 10, 2025 01:11 PM IST

Despite surprise guests and a bold setlist, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show sparks backlash as fans call it the “worst ever” performance. 

American rapper-producer Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans on Sunday received criticism from some viewers, with some branding it the 'worst halftime show ever.' Despite coming off a successful night at the Grammys, the 37-year-old rapper appeared unable to carry that momentum into his performance at the Caesars Superdome, taking to the stage before the Philadelphia Eagles secured victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Netizens slammed Kendrick Lamar for dlivering 'worst ever' super bowl half time show
Netizens slammed Kendrick Lamar for dlivering 'worst ever' super bowl half time show

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Check out some of the reactions below:

Despite the ongoing legal battle between Drake and Lamar’s record label, Universal Music Group, over the controversial diss track Not Like Us—which accuses Drake of being a 'certified paedophile'—Lamar still performed the song, albeit with a slight modification. He notably omitted that particular word but still included other provocative lines such as, 'Say Drake, I hear you like them young' and 'trying to strike a chord and it's probably a minor,' while the audience sang along.

Tennis icon Serena Williams, who was previously linked to Drake, was seen dancing during Kendrick’s performance of Not Like Us.

Lamar’s set began with a surprise introduction from actor Samuel L. Jackson, 76, who was dressed as 'Uncle Sam.' The rapper then delivered a medley of his hits before being joined on stage by R&B singer SZA, 35. Performing solo, Lamar showcased Wacced Out Murals, Bodies, Squabble, Euphoria, Humble, DNA, Man at the Garden, and Peekaboo, before collaborating with SZA on their joint tracks Luther and All the Stars before closing out the performance with TV Off.

