Kesari Chapter 2 director Karan Singh Tyagi says Ananya Panday ‘brought vulnerability’ to her portrayal amid criticism

Karan Singh Tyagi’s debut directorial Kesari Chapter 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan has had a gradual growth at the box office. But for the director, the box office numbers aren’t as important as the “longevity of the movie and the love it is receiving”. He says, “I have seen videos of people clapping, whistling, hooting, shouting slogans like ‘Inquilab zindabad’ with Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay) as he gives his last powerful monologue. Kesari Chapter 2 director Karan Singh Tyagi on Ananya Panday's criticism

While the film showed lawyer Sankaran Nair filing a case against the British empire in the film, the records show that General Dwyer had actually filed a defamation case against the lawyer. He was given a choice to either apologise or pay a 500 Pound fine, and he chose the latter. Ask him about this discrepancy and Karan Singh Tyagi says, “The real case went on for months and we have compressed that in a two hour film. When you do that, you have to compress timelines, and combine characters. We had the blessings and support of the family. While half of the case was fought in London, for the ease of communication and language, we had India as the venue for the whole case.”

He adds, “In order to counter a defamation case what is necessary is that you prove the truth of what happened, which is what our case focuses on. That is where my legal background helps me. How do you win a defamation case? You win only by proving that what you are talking about is true. So, our entire film is based upon what happened in Jallianwala Bagh.”

The casting of actor Ananya Panday in the film drew a bit of criticism, but Karan is unfazed by it. “It was a two-way street. I believed in her and she believed in me. I am a first time director and I was bowled over by her performance in Gehraiyaan. I think that was a very sensitive performance and I wanted someone who could convey vulnerability, and a steady resolve on screen. She has both these qualities in abundance and she dedicated an entire year of her life in getting the diction right. She shadowed a female lawyer in the Bombay High Court to get the court mannerisms right. What you're seeing on screen is a result of her hard work,” he raves.

Talking about his team up with Akshay Kumar, Karan insists that the credibility the actor has built over the course of his career is beyond anything. “He has shown trust and faith in a first time director like me. I was just doing my job of making the best possible film. He is a remarkable actor and he's delivered a performance for the ages,” he ends.