Khel Khel Mein actor Pragya Jaiswal reacts to the Hema Committee Report: It depends on the people you are working with

Pragya Jaiswal made her Hindi film debut with Khel Khel Mein, and she admits that it was an unconventional choice, especially after being an established actor in South. “I never thought I would start with an ensemble film, also because such films aren’t made any more. So, when Mudassar (Aziz, director) came to me with the film having seven actors, I didn’t believe it,” she shares. Pragya Jaiswal lauds the efforts of Women Collective in Cinema,

After the Hema Committee Report, the work environment in South has come under scrutiny. While she hasn’t worked in Malayalam films, Jaiswal did start her career in Telugu, and admits that she has been fortunate to have never experienced any sexual harassment. “I have worked with some great professionals, people who knew their job. I have never had the struggle to deal with any dodgy situation. I never felt unsafe or uncomfortable,” she says, adding, “It also depends on the people you are dealing with, you can never put the blame on an industry or generalise these things. It depends on the captain of the ship and how they protect the people working on their set. It’s mostly in the hands of the director or producer to ensure that everyone feels safe and comfortable. We are here to make films and we all have the same goals. If that is compromised, you better get out from there before anything goes wrong.”

Lauding the efforts of Women Collective in Cinema, Pragya says, “It’s high time we create a safe environment for the women in the society, in every profession. We have been talking about equality for a long time, and it’s high time we take action. If at all it’s not there in a certain industry, we must work towards making it comfortable for women. I am grateful for the steps that are being taken.”