Roshan Mathew on Hema Committee report: Hope justice is served to those who have been wronged

Roshan Mathew, who started his acting career with the Malayalam film industry, is shocked about the findings of the Hema Committee report and widespread allegations of sexual harassment of female industry members. Roshan Mathew lauds efforts of WCC members.

At the same time, the revelations will help bring about a change in the way women are treated across industries and workplaces, feels Mathew, who has worked in Hindi films such as Ulajh and Darlings (2022).

“As far as the Hema Committee report is concerned, I think it has initiated an essential fight for a safe and equal workplace. It’s long overdue and the significance of it is huge,” says Mathew. “The fact that industries in other states (West Bengal and Tamil Nadu) are calling for the same underlines this,” adds the 32-year-old.

The actor, who is shooting for filmmaker Shahi Kabir’s next, “hopes justice is served to those who have been wronged”. Mathew also lauds the work of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which has been instrumental in supporting those who have come out and named and shamed abusers in the past few weeks.

“The resilience and strength shown by the WCC is inspiring, right from their inception to now,” says Mathew. Maintaining that effective systems to verify the truth of allegations are important, the actor adds, “We should be supportive and sensitive to those coming out with allegations against people far more powerful and privileged.”