Onam 2024: Roshan Mathew reveals his favourite childhood memory from the festival

Talk about Onam and actor Roshan Mathew can’t help gush about his cherished childhood memories of celebrating the festival with his cousins. Roshan Mathew shares Onam memories with family.

“It was the time to chill with my cousins. I was youngest of them all and most of us would have holidays around that time,” he shares, adding, “Any holiday time was centered around my cousins and I think the next big thing we would look forward to was movies premiering on TV on Onam. So there was always a fight over which film to watch.”

Born in Kottayam’s Changanassery (Kerala), the 32-year-old recalls how, despite their busy lives and careers, the entire family still tries to come together, especially for the Onam sadhya and making pookkalam (rangoli) together.

The actor, known for his roles in films like Darlings (2022) and Ulajh, shares, “My most favourite memory of the festival is watching movies on TV. When a movie came on TV for the first time, it would be a popular one, maybe something you had missed in the theatres. It’s nice to think how much an opportunity to watch a film meant to us (as children).”

Mathew rues, “That is something that kids nowadays would not understand because films are accessible to everyone at any time. But back then, I always felt that if I missed it on TV, I didn’t know when I’d get to watch it again. It doesn’t happen anymore, no one watches films on TV now.”

The actor is currently in Iritty, Kannur (Kerala) shooting for director Shahi Kabir’s next film, which also stars Dileesh Pothan. “Usually when I’m on the set of a Malayalam film, we end up playing Onam games. We are just seeing what we can do here for a low-key celebration,” he ends.