Choked actor Roshan Mathew: OTTs give equality, big screen does not

Choked actor Roshan Mathew: OTTs give equality, big screen does not

Actor Roshan Mathew, who starred in the web film C U Soon recently, says OTT platforms provide certain kind of equality and space to every project, unlike cinemas.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:24 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Roshan Mathew recently starred in the web film C U Soon.
Actor Roshan Mathew recently starred in the web film C U Soon.
         

While he has been a part of notable Malayalam films, Roshan Mathew came to prominence after starring in Anurag Kashyap -directed web only film, Choked. Acknowledging that the OTT platforms have been a major help during the pandemic, the actor says it is also a boon for talents like him, who are just starting out or are from regional film industries.

“As an actor, I feel it is always good to have options. I am glad about the OTTs are there is more work and more opportunities. More is always good because there are a lot of people like me out there who have chosen this as a career and who need a platform,” he shares.

While Mathew admits that he enjoys the big screen experience and loves watching films in theatres, he adds, “What I like about the OTTs is that it provides certain kind of equality that every project gets, the same amount of space unlike cinemas. It offers the same kind of accessibility, especially if you are an actor standing at the position that where I am standing right now.” 

Best known for Malayalam films such as films Thottappan (2019) Moothon (2019) and Kappela, the actor’s latest film, C U Soon is an OTT film as well. The actor says that even regional content has also come to the forefront and found audiences thanks to the OTT platforms.

“People did not watch my Malayalam films when they released but now because of OTTs they do. That helps the film as well as is a boost for the industry. I know for a fact that it helped Kappela when it came on an OTT because suddenly so many people were watching the film. And they were talking about it. There is a buzz that is created on OTT around a film and nothing can replace that,” he says, adding that that is what pushes the film further into the segment of the audience which otherwise it would not have been able to reach.

While he will continue to do regional films, Mathew wants to explore more in Hindi. “There are so many people who impress me in Bollywood and they are so good at what they do. I would love to work with them. There are a few discussions happening and hopefully things will materialize soon,” he concludes.

