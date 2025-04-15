Khushi Kapoor recalls her 'badsurat days', fans say '12th fail to IAS be like'

Conjecture over showbiz figures and the 'work' they may or may not have gotten done, has and will always be endless. Now while most of those bearing the brunt of this have either feigned offence or downright rejected the possibility of them going under the knife or having anything at all injected with filler fluid, Khushi Kapoor — despite her not so enviable acting cred — seems to be leading the charge when it comes to understanding the need to be transparent. This is commendable not just from the perspective of her being a public figure whose aesthetic and style many may be looking up to and taking cue from, but is also rooted in a simple take on the whole plastic surgery pros and cons debate — what's the big deal? Khushi Kapoor in her latest Instagram post(Photos: Instagram/khushikapoor)

Last year, Khushi had made it known that she had been under the knife when she interjected an obscure comment thread to add, "@archivekhushii lip filler and (nose emoji) hahaha". This was in response to her fans defending the fact that she never got any heavy duty work done to those attempting pull her down based on her childhood photos.

In a recent resurfaced clip from her interviews, Khushi can once again be seen revisiting her pre-transformation days. She can be seen giggling as she says, "actually main school mein kaafi badsurat thi", followed by a short story of how boys would approach her so that she could approach her own friends on their behalf.

Speaking to her transformation, this was of course seen as a green signal by all to pool in with their opinions: "At least she accepted. Sara plastic surgery ka kamal.hai Babu bhaiya", "Now she's dating vedang raina🤡 12th fail to ias be like", "Uss Khushi uss 🤡😂" and "People criticized her b4 she did surgery and also they are criticizing her now i mean can't you pls let someone take a breath".

