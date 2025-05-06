Kiara Advani’s 2025 Met Gala gown reminds netizens of Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai’s previous looks: ‘Why recreate…’

The 2025 Met Gala was extra special for our country today as many beloved Indian celebrities graced the red carpet in style. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mona Patel and Isha Ambani made a stunning comeback, Shah Rukh Khan along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani made their sparkling debut at the starry affair. SRK went for an all-black heavily bejewelled Sabyasachi look whereas Diljit looked like an Indian prince in a Prabal Gurung creation. Soon-to-be mommy Kiara, on the other hand, opted for a custom Gaurav Gupta monochrome gown with a special tribute to her baby bump. The sweet detail was lauded by all but Kiara’s outfit seemed like a recreation of Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s previous looks. Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

For her 2025 Met Gala debut, Kiara Advani flaunted her baby bump in a black gown accessorised with a hand-moulded gold breastplate shaped like a heart. The special detail was a gold umbilical cord which joined this breastplate to a tiny gold heart on Kiara’s baby bump. While some fans gushed over Kiara’s pregnancy glow, there were many unimpressed netizen who pointed out the resemblance of her Met Gala outfit to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Falguni Shane Peacock custom gown at Cannes 2024 and Alia Bhatt’s metallic breastplate corset, also designed by Gaurav Gupta, in which she made her Paris Fashion Week debut.

Drawing parallels between the looks, one social media user claimed, “19/20 ka fark. Feeling sad for Kiara. She got drowned out in srk chatter and ab diljit will overshadow every one,” whereas another wrote, “It's a combination of aishwarya and alia's look there is no vision just picking up already made designs and stitching them together.” A comment read, “It was a mix of aish and what alia had worn for some Lakme fashion week or smthn,” whereas another internet user opined, “I was wondering if it was just deja Vu! The very forgetful Aish look.” Another netizen shared, “Why recreate a look that already had negative reviews the first time.”

What are your thoughts on Kiara’s look?