Kiara Advani gets trolled for Game Changer’s new song Jaragandi with Ram Charan; netziens ask ‘kya majboori thi?’

Earlier this month, Kiara Advani returned to theatres alongside Ram Charan with one of the most awaited releases of the year— Game Changer. Not only does the political action film mark Kiara and Ram’s reunion onscreen but also features the latter in a double role. Needless to say, fans were super excited! Sadly, Game Changer ended up being a box office bomb. It even received mixed reviews, with many calling Kiara’s character a ‘flower pot’ role. Well, a new song from Game Changer was dropped on the internet this week and fans are now wondering why Kiara ever said yes to the film. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Game Changer song Jaragandi

The teaser of Kiara Advani and Ram Charan’s track Jaragandi had given us a glimpse of their chemistry much before the film arrived in theatres. They looked quite amazing together! However, now that the full song is out, fans are disappointed. The beats and the vibe are massy whereas the energy of the actors is on point. But much like Game Changer’s other song Dhop, netizens had a hard time understanding the choreography as well as Kiara’s quirky costumes. The Bollywood beauty is now getting brutally trolled.

Under a Reddit thread, an unimpressed internet user asked, “Kiara what are you doing girl? Itni bhi kya majboori thi?,” whereas another troll claimed, “Trying to crack the Telugu market , when Bwood isn't gonna give you your stardom .. That's what is happening.” Another social media user opined, “The song sequences for this film are insane. I hope the coin was good for Kiara,” whereas a comment read, “She looks ridiculous. Why did they give her those awful outfits and hairstyles.” Referring to the song’s title, a troll wrote, “Even the hero is saying... gandi gandi.”

Well, Game Changer might not have done Kiara any favours but the actor has a pretty exciting line up of releases to look forward to. Up next, Kiara will join Rocking Star Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which marks her Kannada debut. She also has Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 in her kitty. We wish her all the best!