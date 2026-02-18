Kiara Advani pens heartbreaking note for late father-in-law Sunil Malhotra: ‘Your love for your family…’

Sidharth Malhotra’s father, and former Merchant Navy captain, Sunil Malhotra passed away on February 14 in Delhi. The actor and his wife Kiara Advani travelled to the National Capital for his last rites and are currently with their family in this difficult time. Sidharth, who was grieving in private, took to his official social media handle last night to pay a heartbreaking tribute to his late father, his favourite hero in real life, along with unseen family photos from happier times. Sid wrote: “You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad ❤️❤️.” Today morning, Kiara also shared an emotional note remembering her late father-in-law.

Along with a sweet family photograph featuring her, Sidharth Malhotra, her mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra and late father-in-law Sunil Malhotra, Kiara Advani shared, “From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return.”

Kiara’s emotional note further read, “Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered. 🤍.”

We wish Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, his mother Rimma Malhotra and the entire family strength and peace as they cope with the loss.