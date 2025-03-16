Kim Kardashian compares Mumbai to Aladdin’s marketplace; appalled netizens joke, 'I'm gonna pretend this was scripted'

The latest episode of The Kardashians Season 6 followed Kim and Khloe Kardashian on their whirlwind trip to Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. While the sisters made time for sightseeing, including a visit to an ashram with Jay Shetty there was one particular moment left fans both amused and baffled: the Calabasas Queens' expectations of Mumbai's Colaba market. “We’re only here for 48 hours, and we do have a schedule,” Khloe explained in a confessional. “We’re planning to go to some of the local markets before we have to go to the wedding so we can enjoy as much of India as possible.” Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian wear sarees to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

However, their expectations didn’t quite match reality. Kim admitted she thought the marketplace would look more like something out of the 1992 Disney classic Aladdin — which is set in the fictional Middle Eastern city of Agrabah, not India. “I thought it was going to be like the marketplace,” said Kim, rather seriously. “This is like the streets.” She went on to clarify her vision: “What you see Aladdin going through and stealing some bread from. This is where I thought we were going.”

The Skims co-founder, clearly overwhelmed by the bustling scene, was startled by everything from the honking traffic to a stray dog crossing her path. “Oh! I don’t do random dogs!” she exclaimed, which prompted Khloe to say, “At least there’s a Starbucks here.” In a confessional, Khloe summed up their experience with a laugh: “We’re not in Calabasas anymore.” She added, “There’s rickshaws going by, everyone was so surprised, like: ‘What the f*** are these people doing here?’”

Netizens react

The internet couldn’t quite wrap its head around how two ultra-rich, ultra-connected celebrities — with an entire team at their disposal — somehow failed to do a basic Google search before landing in Mumbai. “Kim Kardashian walking around Colaba Causeway in Mumbai, looking disappointed because she thought the markets would be like Aladdin, is exactly why America needs a better education system,” was one comment on X. Another comment on Reddit read, “Perhaps the most vapid take she’s ever had and lbr that’s saying something.”

One more comment asked, “Does...does she know the city in Aladdin is not a real place?” Others chose a different route, choosing to believe that it was all scripted saying, “I'm gonna pretend this was scripted and not that she thinks the Middle East and India are the same. Yes I know there are people that think that but I'm choosing to believe it because otherwise I'm gonna give up on humanity.”

Ultimately, Kim and Khloe’s trip to Mumbai left the internet buzzing — not just about their high-profile visit but about their wildly off-base expectations. While their lack of research and Aladdin-inspired assumptions had netizens rolling their eyes, we can always trust the Kardashians to remind us why people on reality TV shouldn't be trusted.