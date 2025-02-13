Kiss Day 2025: From Jumma Chumma to Zehar Hai Ya Pyaar Hai Tera Chumma — Top 5 Hindi songs with Chumma in their title

From energetic dance numbers to romantic melodies, on this Kiss Day, revisiting some iconic songs that feature the word 'chumma' (kiss) in their titles, which have left an indelible mark on audiences with their catchy tunes, memorable performances, and timeless appeal, reflecting the evolving landscape of Hindi cinema. Here are the best songs with the word 'Chumma' in their title

Jumma Chumma De De from Hum

Released in 1991, Hum is a Bollywood action-drama directed by Mukul S. Anand, featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Govinda. The song Jumma Chumma De De became an instant hit and is picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar. Sung by Sudesh Bhosle and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the energetic vocals complement the vibrant on-screen chemistry between the actors. The music was composed by the renowned duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi. The song's infectious rhythm and lively choreography contributed significantly to its enduring popularity.

Chumma from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

A contemporary addition to the list, Chumma is featured in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The song showcases dynamic performances by the lead actors, bringing a fresh and modern vibe to the theme of a kiss. The track is composed by the talented duo Sachin-Jigar, known for their innovative and catchy compositions. The lyrics, infused with youthful energy, add to the song's appeal among the younger audience. The choreography and picturisation further enhance the song's vibrant and playful mood, making it a memorable number in recent Bollywood music.

Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko Udhar De De from Chhote Sarkar

Released in 1996, Chhote Sarkar is a romantic comedy featuring Govinda and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. The song Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko Udhar De De is a lively duet that captures the playful chemistry between the protagonists. Sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the track showcases their melodious harmony. The music is composed by the duo Anand–Milind, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The song's catchy tune and engaging dance sequences contributed to its popularity, making it a standout number in the film's soundtrack.

Zehar Hai Ki Pyaar Hai Tera Chumma from Sabse Bada Khiladi

The 1995 action thriller Sabse Bada Khiladi, directed by Umesh Mehra, stars Akshay Kumar and Mamta Kulkarni in lead roles. The song Zehar Hai Ki Pyaar Hai Tera Chumma is a romantic duet featuring the lead pair. Sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka Yagnik, the melodious voices capture the passionate essence of the song. The music is composed by Rajesh Roshan, with lyrics by Maya Govind. The song's romantic melody and the chemistry between the actors have made it a memorable track from the 90s.

Phenk Hawa Mein Ek Chumma from Ram Jaane

Ram Jaane, a 1995 crime drama directed by Rajiv Mehra, features Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles. The song Phenk Hawa Mein Ek Chumma is a playful number picturised on the lead pair. Sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the lively vocals add to the song's charm. The music is composed by Anu Malik, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. The song's catchy tune and the engaging performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla make it a delightful addition to the film's soundtrack.