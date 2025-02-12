Kiss Day 2025: Date, history, significance, interesting facts and all you need to know about Valentine's Week day 7

Kiss Day 2025: Kiss Day, the seventh day of Valentine's Week, is almost here. Make this Kiss Day special by showering your wife, husband, girlfriend or boyfriend with affection, love, and, of course, kisses! Kiss Day is the seventh day of Valentine's Week and a romantic celebration of love and affection, where in couples express their feelings with a kiss. Also read | Valentine's Week Calendar 2025: Hug Day to Kiss Day, know all about 7 days of love before Valentine's Day 2025 Kiss Day 2025: Celebrate Kiss Day on February 13 with your partner.

Here's everything you need to know about Kiss Day:

Kiss Day 2025 date

Kiss Day is the seventh day of Valentine's Week and falls on February 13, Thursday this year.

Kiss Day history and significance

Kisses are a universal symbol of love, affection, and intimacy; they convey emotions and feelings that words often can't express. Kiss Day encourages couples to be romantic, surprise each other with kisses, and rekindle their passion. The origins of Kiss Day are unclear, but since kissing is a common expression of affection, it is an important day during Valentine's Week.

Kiss Day celebrates the power of a kiss to express love, affection, and intimacy. It's a day to shower your loved one with kisses, and strengthen your bond.

Kiss Day: Interesting facts about kisses

Did you know the longest kiss in history lasted 58 hours, 35 minutes, and 58 seconds! Or that kissing can boost your immune system, reduce stress, and even burn calories! In some cultures, kissing is considered a sacred act, symbolising love, respect, and commitment.

Ways to celebrate Kiss Day 2025

Surprise your partner with a romantic kiss on Kiss Day 2025. You can also plan a getaway or a cosy dinner date, write love letters or create handmade cards. Share your favourite kiss-themed songs or movies or take a kissing selfie to make the most of Kiss Day 2025.