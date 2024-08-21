Kolkata rape-murder case | Vivek Agnihotri joins protest: Real change requires action, not just social media posts

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for his outspoken stance on societal issues, is now taking a stand against the horrific rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Vivek Agnihotri on Kolkata rape case

Agnihotri, who participated in the protest rally from Maula Ali to Dorina Crossing in Kolkata on Wednesday, shares his sentiments about the situation and tells us, "We all set in Bombay are posting on Instagram or Twitter and clearing ourselves from the guilt, but somebody has to do the leg work." Determined to shift from digital solidarity to on-ground activism, the 50-year-old says, "I felt that someone needed to step up and take action." He explains, "When people who have the power to influence public opinion and young people come together, it inspires others to get involved."

He stresses the importance of motivating youth to take real-world action rather than just engaging online. “If people like us lead by example and protest, it will encourage younger individuals to leave their homes and join the cause. Otherwise, there's a tendency for people to think that simply typing on social media is enough to make a difference. But real change requires us to be active on the streets. That's why I am here—to fight for what I believe in.”

Speaking about the two significant issues he is focused on addressing, her says, "Women safety and right to life." He adds, "Every woman is scared to step out of the house. Dignity of life is also getting compromised when someone is even eve teasing you."

Reflecting on his initial reaction to the tragic incident, Agnihotri admits to a profound sense of disbelief. "It's impossible for me to comprehend that something can happen to a doctor in a hospital. I come from a generation when our parents used to say, 'Doctor bhagwaan hota hai.' In my mind, hospitals were a very secured place. For the first 48 hours, I was in denial. It's worse than what people know right now," says Agnihotri.

Ask him about the flurry of social media support from celebrities, Agnihotri says he is not concerned with the participation of others from the entertainment industry. "I don't care about what others do. I have always believed in 'Ekla Cholo Re', which means walk alone. How does it matter if the entertainment industry doesn't come forward? We shouldn't bother about who is not talking, but about who is talking," he concludes.